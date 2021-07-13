New York Mets' Pete Alonso was made to compete in the Home Run Derby
DENVER — Pete Alonso was built for this. Under a lavender Colorado sky, Alonso cemented his status as the league’s undisputed Home Run Derby champion. With a whopping 74 total home runs over three rounds Monday, the barrel-chested Floridian became only the third player to capture back-to-back Derby titles, joining Ken Griffey Jr and Yoenis Céspedes. His dominance was unquestioned, his title captured with relative ease.www.foxsports.com
