On Tuesday, the Travis County Commissioners Court revisited the situation at the Rosemont apartment complex in South Austin, where over 80 families we had been given abrupt notice they would have to leave their homes by the end of the month as a result of structural and aesthetic damage from Winter Storm Uri. Following the discussion last week, the Housing Authority of Travis County pledged to work with the county to provide lodging for the affected tenants. Tenants will also not be permanently removed from their homes by the end of July (as was previously warned), and will receive assistance in their transition to new housing should they need it.