Chicago, IL

Goose Island 312unes Presents: Expo ’76

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMade up of members of Chicago bands like Poi Dog Pondering, Mucca Pazza and the New Duncan Imperials, Expo ’76 is a cover band that explores some of the favorite songs of frontman and guitarist Dag Juhlin. The group's setlist weave through various decades and genres, landing on vintage Top 40 hits, old rockabilly songs and even the occasional show tune—expect the unexpected! The group will be joined by a horn section for its headlining performance on Time Out Market Chicago's patio, presented as part of the Goose Island 312unes concert series.

Chicago, IL
