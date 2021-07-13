Cancel
MLB

Royals’ Salavador Perez sets record, but Mets’ Pete Alonso takes 2nd title in Home Run Derby

By Makenzie Koch
fox4kc.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER — Before Pete Alonso won his second straight Home Run Derby title, Kansas City Royals fans got to watch catcher Salvador Perez make history Monday night. Perez faced off with the New York Mets’ first baseman in the first round where the Royals’ beloved catcher hit 28 homers — his longest at 491 feet — to Alonso’s 35.

