On Friday, shares of Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved down to $375.73. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.