The FTSE 100 is expected to open 15 points higher on Thursday, having closed up 0.29% at 7,016.63 on Wednesday. Lloyds Bank swung to an interim profit before tax of £3.9bn on Thursday as the company released £837m set aside for bad debts amid the Covid pandemic due to an improved UK economic outlook. The profit compares with a £602m loss last year at the height of the crisis. Net income rose 2% to £7.6bn while the net interest margin, the difference between savings and lending rates, fell 9 basis points to 2.5%.