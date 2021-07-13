Five Wabash students earn fellowships
Five current or former Wabash College students have accepted fellowships to locations in Europe and Asia. Sam Henthorn ’20, earned a Fulbright English Teaching Assistantship to Bulgaria, while Neal Hayhurst ’21 and Pete Trotter ’21 both earned United States Teaching Assistantships to Austria. Trotter also was selected for a Fulbright ETA to Germany but has elected to accept the USTA award. Current students John “Max” Johnson ’23 (Spain) and Ryan Sowers ’23 (Japan) both claimed Gilman Scholarships. The latter also earned a Freeman-ASIA Scholarship to study in Japan.www.journalreview.com
Comments / 0