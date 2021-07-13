Editorial: Belgeri's assessment of West Ridge road is spot on
West Ridge High School opens Aug. 9, and Jim Belgeri has something to say about that. As former Sullivan County highway commissioner, Belgeri offered to pay for a new road to the school. After he was defeated in 2018, he came up with another plan. But both attempts to get much-needed access to a school, which will see more than 2,000 students, teachers and staff arrive at about the same time on secondary roads, were roadblocked by the Sullivan County Commission.www.timesnews.net
