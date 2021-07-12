RCC and Dominican College Team Up to Help Students Earn Bachelor’s Degree
Newly Signed Dual Admission Agreement Will Benefit Local Students. (Rockland County, NY) July 13, 2021 — Rockland Community College (RCC) in Suffern, NY, and Dominican College in Orangeburg, NY, have signed a Dual Admission Agreement to encourage students to earn a bachelor’s degree. The agreement guarantees that RCC students who successfully complete their associate degree will be admitted to Dominican College.sunyrockland.edu
