Rockland County, NY

RCC and Dominican College Team Up to Help Students Earn Bachelor’s Degree

By RCC Marketing
sunyrockland.edu
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewly Signed Dual Admission Agreement Will Benefit Local Students. (Rockland County, NY) July 13, 2021 — Rockland Community College (RCC) in Suffern, NY, and Dominican College in Orangeburg, NY, have signed a Dual Admission Agreement to encourage students to earn a bachelor’s degree. The agreement guarantees that RCC students who successfully complete their associate degree will be admitted to Dominican College.

