UPDATE 2-China's June soybean imports jump 11.6% from May on surging demand

Agriculture Online
 13 days ago

BEIJING, July 13 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports in June rose 11.6% from May, customs data showed on Tuesday, continuing the trend of resurgent demand in the world's top buyer as it strives to meet meal demand for its burgeoning hog herds. China took in 10.72 million tonnes of soybeans...

