Google Lens redesign allows analysis of items saved in camera roll

By Alan Friedman
Phone Arena
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle is redesigning the Google Lens app on Android that shifts the focus from the live viewfinder to screenshots and images found in the user's camera roll. Installing the Google Lens app from the Play Store gives these users a way to return to the live preview. Tap on the Google Lens icon from the homescreen and the top third of the screen will be made up of a feature called "Search with your camera" allowing Lens users to analyze what their camera sees.

