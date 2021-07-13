Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Yuan near 1-week high as strong trade data ease economic slowdown worries

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 13 days ago

SHANGHAI, July 13 (Reuters) - China's yuan rose to a near one-week high against the dollar on Tuesday as strong trade data contained some investor worries over softening economic growth following the central bank's decision to cut the reserve requirement to prop up the economy. China's exports grew at a much faster than expected pace in June as solid global demand led by easing lockdown measures and vaccination drives worldwide eclipsed virus outbreaks and port delays. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said on Friday it would cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves. "The story of solid China growth and lingering capital inflow to RMB assets outweighed the negative impact from PBOC's dovish shift, leaving the RMB supportive in the near term," said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong. Cheung added that the upbeat trade data also offered some relief ahead of key second-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data on Thursday. Prior to market opening, the PBOC set the midpoint rate at 6.4757 per dollar, 28 pips firmer than the previous fix of 6.4785. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4695 per dollar and rose to a high of 6.4637 at one point, the firmest level since July 7. By midday, it was changing hands at 6.4651, up 111 pips from the previous late session close. However, several market participants said trade was tepid and volumes thin, with investors refraining from placing big bets on the currency before the GDP data. "Markets expect China's Q2 GDP to grow by 8.0% year on year," said Marco Sun, chief financial markets analyst at MUFG Bank. "If the actual data meets expectations, the yuan may test 6.46 per dollar. On the contrary, if the actual year-on-year economic growth rate is significantly lower than 8.0%, there are chances for the yuan to test 6.49." By midday, the global dollar index fell to 92.175 from the previous close of 92.22, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4672 per dollar. The yuan market at 0402 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4757 6.4785 0.04% Spot yuan 6.4651 6.4762 0.17% Divergence from -0.16% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.98% Spot change since 2005 28.02% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.23 98.14 0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.175 92.22 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4672 -0.03% * Offshore 6.6344 -2.39% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraithl; Editing by Aana Nicolaci da Costa)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

149K+
Followers
182K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gdp#Pboc#Asian#Fx#Mizuho Bank#Mufg Bank#The Offshore Yuan#Hkex#Offshore
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Country
China
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Yuan nears 1-week low, eyes on China's Politburo, U.S. Fed

SHANGHAI, July 26 (Reuters) - China's yuan touched a near one-week low against the dollar on Monday, as investors cautiously awaited the outcome of key political and economic meetings in Beijing and abroad later this week. The Politburo, the top decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party, usually meets during the final week of each month, and investors will be watching for any news of the outcome as it should yield some insight on the state of the economy and policy direction going into the second half of the year. In the United States, the Federal Reserve policy-making committee will wrap up two-day meeting on July 28, with traders looking for clues on the timing of tapering the monetary stimulus. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4763 per dollar, 113 pips or 0.17% weaker than the previous fix of 6.4650. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4800 per dollar and eased to a low of 6.4858, the weakest level since July 20. By midday, it was changing hands at 6.4841, 34 pips softer than the previous late session close. A trader at a Chinese bank said the overall sentiment in China's financial markets were weakened by new cases of coronavirus rising to their highest since late January. Equity markets slumped on worries that the government's response could be heavy-handed, and dampen economic activity. Despite recent "easing measures, such as the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) cut, we believe China's economy, and specifically its financial system, will face significant risks in coming months due to the unprecedented tightening measures applied to the property sector," Lu Ting, chief China economist at Nomura, said in a note. Traders said the market barely reacted to latest evidence of the dismal state of Sino-U.S. relations, as a high-ranking Chinese diplomat said some people in the United States viewed China as an "imaginary enemy". By midday, the global dollar index fell to 92.852 from the previous close of 92.896, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4856 per dollar. The yuan market at 0405 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4763 6.465 -0.17% Spot yuan 6.4841 6.4807 -0.05% Divergence from 0.12% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.68% Spot change since 2005 27.64% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.5 98.53 0.0 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.852 92.896 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4856 -0.02% * Offshore 6.6583 -2.73% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
Currenciespoundsterlinglive.com

Pound Sterling Forecasts against Euro and Dollar Slashed at Capital Economics

Market rates at publication: GBP/EUR: 1.1675 | GBP/USD: 1.3756. Forecasts for the British Pound at a leading independent economics research house and consultancy have been downgraded, in part due to a giant disconnect between when when the market thinks the Bank of England will raise interest rates and when it will actually do so.
StocksPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

US indexes wobble in morning trading, hold near record highs

Stocks wobbled between small gains and losses in morning trading on Wall Street Monday as investors pause after the market rallied to more record highs last week. The S&P 500 index fell 0.1% as of 10:16 a.m. and is hovering close to the record it set on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 73 points, or 0.2%, to 34,986 and the Nasdaq rose 0.1%.
Businesswkzo.com

BOJ appoints PhD economist to head policy planning division

TOKYO (Reuters) – The Bank of Japan on Monday appointed one of its most prominent economists to head a division drafting monetary policy, as the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic complicates policymakers’ efforts to predict the economic outlook. Takuji Kawamoto, a career central banker with a PhD in economics, will...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 3-German Bund yield briefly touches Feb lows as stocks wobble

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - Germany’s 10-year bond yields briefly touched their lowest levels in around 5-1/2 months on Monday, hit by disappointing German business sentiment, before gradually rebounding as sentiment towards the economic recovery improved. European stock markets came under pressure in early trading from concerns over tightening regulations...
EconomyBirmingham Star

Chinese yuan strengthens last week

BEIJING, July 26 (Xinhua) -- China's yuan strengthened against a basket of currencies last week, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS). The CFETS yuan exchange rate composite index, which measures the yuan's strength relative to a basket of currencies, gained 0.3 points to 98.7 on Friday, according to the CFETS.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold gains on weaker dollar, stocks ahead of Fed meeting

* China’s net gold imports via Hong Kong rebound in June (Recasts, adds details, updates prices) July 26 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Monday as a softer dollar and a pullback in global equities lifted demand for the safe-haven metal, while investors awaited the Federal Reserve meeting for policy cues.
StocksPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

US stocks edge higher in muted trading, hold near highs

Stocks edged higher on Wall Street in muted trading Monday, placing the market on track for more gains after indexes hit record highs last week. The S&P 500 index rose 0.2% as of 3:37 p.m. and was on pace to eclipse the record it set on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 70 points, or 0.2%, to 35,127, also within striking distance of a new high. The Nasdaq was essentially flat.
Currenciespoundsterlinglive.com

Euro-Dollar Week Ahead Forecast: Fed Tests Resilience as Eurozone GDP Eyed

Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.1679-1.1703. More information on securing specialist rates, here. The Euro has weathered recent market turbulence better than many other currencies but may see its resilience tested again this week by the Federal Reserve (Fed), which dominates the currency market agenda ahead of Friday’s eagerly-awaited Eurozone GDP data for last quarter.
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar, yen rise as risk sentiment declines ahead of Fed

* Surge in Delta variant, drop in Chinese stocks sour market mood * Aussie in doldrums as local cases rise despite broad lockdown * Bitcoin eyes $40,000 after report Amazon to accept it as payment By Kevin Buckland TOKYO, July 26 (Reuters) - The safe-harbour yen and dollar started the week firmer against riskier currencies like the Aussie as rising COVID-19 cases and a decline in Asian equities set a cautious tone ahead of the Federal Reserve's meeting this week. The yen rose about 0.5% to 81.08 per Australian dollar on Monday, while the dollar gained 0.2% to $0.7351 per Aussie, approaching an almost eight-month high of $0.72895 reached last week. Against the dollar, the yen added 0.2% to 110.32, helped by a decline in U.S. Treasury yields. The euro rose 0.1% to $1.17795, stabilizing after its drop last week to the lowest since early April at $1.1752. The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers, slipped slightly to 92.833 due to pressure from the euro and yen, but was still close to last week's 3-1/2-month high of 93.194. It has gained nearly 4% from a recent low on May 25 as an improving U.S. economy bolstered the outlook for the Fed to start paring asset purchases as early as this year. Commonwealth Bank of Australia projects the dollar can continue to strengthen this week on the possibility of the Fed moving a step closer to tapering at the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday. "We expect the FOMC to drop 'substantial' from 'substantial further progress'," in its guidance on the necessary conditions for the labour market before removing monetary support, CBA strategist Joseph Capurso wrote in a client note. "Removing 'substantial' will signal the FOMC believes it will soon be appropriate to taper asset purchases," setting up a possible announcement of a taper in September, he said. The risk to such an outlook is the rise in COVID-19 cases in the United States, coming after the Fed at its last meeting on June 16 dropped a reference to the coronavirus as a drag on the economy. "Overall, the Fed is expected to hold a rather neutral stance before the Jackson Hole symposium in late August, while risks are biased to dovish side given the Delta variant spread," Mizuho Bank strategist Ken Cheung wrote in a report. The dollar index eked out a 0.2% gain last week, benefiting from a safe-haven bid on fears a surge in infections of the fast-spreading Delta variant could derail the global recovery, but paring those gains as strong U.S. earnings lifted stocks to record highs. The risks from the Delta variant continue to rise globally, with top infectious disease official Anthony Fauci saying some Americans may need booster shots amid new mask mandates and a surge in new cases. China reported its highest number of cases since the end of January, while new infections have also spiked in Japan, where Tokyo is currently hosting the Olympics. Australia's most populous state of New South Wales, home to Sydney, reported a rise in new COVID-19 cases on Monday despite a weeks-long stay-at-home order. Meanwhile, MSCI index of Asia-Pacific stocks excluding Japan sank 2% on Monday, as Chinese blue chips slumped 3.8%. However, cryptocurrencies were buoyed on Monday after London's City A.M. newspaper cited an un-named "insider" on the weekend as saying that Amazon is looking to accept bitcoin payments by year-end. The report followed Twitter boss Jack Dorsey's comment on Friday that the digital currency is a "big part" of the social-media firm's future. Bitcoin extended its gains from near $29,000 last week to push back to the cusp of $40,000 on Monday for the first time since mid-June. It last traded about 8.5% higher at $38,455. Smaller rival ether was last up 6.8% at $2,344.08, recovering from as low as $1,717.17 last week. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 0605 GMT Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar $1.1781 $1.1769 +0.11% -3.57% +1.1785 +1.1764 Dollar/Yen 110.3150 110.5500 -0.25% +6.76% +110.5750 +110.2700 Euro/Yen.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. yields edge higher ahead of Fed meeting

* U.S. 2-year note auction shows solid results * U.S. 10-year TIPS yield hits record low * U.S. 10-year breakeven inflation falls * Fed's policy meeting this week in focus (Recasts, adds new comment, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields drifted higher in choppy trading on Monday, recovering from sharp falls earlier in the session and tracking shifts in risk appetite, with investors cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting this week. A solid U.S. two-year note auction earlier added to some bids in Treasuries, before losing steam. "The 2-year auction was met with a reasonable reception and given the link between 5-year yields and lift-off expectations, we’ll be closely watching Tuesday's Treasury auction for any indication of a market lean ahead of (Fed Chair Jerome) Powell's press conference," said BMO Capital Markets rates strategists Ian Lyngen and Ben Jeffery in a research note. The Fed's two-day policy meeting starts on Tuesday, concluding on Wednesday with a possible policy decision and a news conference by Powell on Wednesday. The Treasury is selling $61 billion in 5-year notes on Tuesday and $62 billion in 7-year notes on Thursday. Earlier in the global session, U.S. yields dropped following steep losses in Chinese stocks on worries over tighter regulations in the world's second-largest economy. Chinese blue chips shed 3.2% in the biggest daily decline since March, as the education and property sectors were battered due to concerns over tighter government rules. The U.S. Treasury's auction of $60 billion in 2-year notes, meanwhile, had solid results. The yield was 0.213%, compared with the when-issued or expected rate of 0.217% at the bid deadline, suggesting investors were willing to receive a slightly lower yield for the note. The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, was 2.47, below both last month's 2.54 and the 2.53 average. "You rarely see a 2-year auction struggle for demand just because their rates have been stable," said Gennadiy Goldberg, senior rates strategist at TD Securities in New York. In late afternoon trading, the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield rose to 1.293% from 1.285% late on Friday. U.S. 30-year yields were up at 1.941% from Friday's 1.924%. Post-auction, U.S. 2-year note yields were down at 0.196% , compared with 0.2% last Friday. The yield on 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) plunged to a record low of -1.12% on Monday, as investors bought the instrument with the yield on nominal 10-year Treasuries continuing to trade below the expected inflation rate. U.S. 10-year TIPS yield was last at -1.119%. The U.S. 10-year inflation breakeven, the bond market's gauge of investors' price outlook over the next 10 years, was down at 2.416% from Friday's 2.44%. In mid-May, 10-year breakeven inflation hit 2.564%, the highest since March 2013. Investors are also focused on this week's Fed meeting, though analysts expect no change in policy. "Given Fed Chair Powell's focus on downside risk in recent testimony and in the June press conference, we believe the surge in the Delta variant will combine with the headwinds from supply shortages and bottlenecks to leave the FOMC firmly on hold," Action Economics said in its latest blog. July 26 Monday 3:56PM New York / 1956 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.045 0.0456 -0.005 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Two-year note 99-221/256 0.1961 -0.004 Three-year note 99-254/256 0.3776 0.003 Five-year note 100-188/256 0.723 0.006 Seven-year note 101-106/256 1.0379 0.006 10-year note 103-20/256 1.2896 0.005 20-year bond 106-120/256 1.858 0.013 30-year bond 109-220/256 1.9379 0.014 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.50 0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.00 0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.75 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 0.00 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -27.75 -0.50 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Jonathan Oatis, Steve Orlofsky and Dan Grebler)
Businessrock947.com

Global growth to stay strong but virus the top risk, say economists

BENGALURU (Reuters) – Global economic growth prospects are holding strong for this year and next, despite a significant majority of economists in Reuters polls warning new variants of the coronavirus pose the biggest risk to that outlook. A global survey of nearly 500 economists taken this month also concluded recent...
StocksPosted by
Financial World

Upbeat corporate earnings heave European shares to record closing highs

On Friday, a basket of European bourses had closed out the session at all-time closing highs following an ECB (European Central Bank) policy meet that had hinted an utterly dovish monetary policy for a longer duration as delta variants seemed to have backpedalled a barrage of major economies in the 26-member eurozone, while growing optimism over an upbeat earnings’ season following an ease of pandemic-led curbs had added to further bullish bias.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Continued Downward Pressure

The continued flight of investors from risk amid fears of the rapid spread of the Corona Delta variable, which threatens the global openness, contributed to a continuous downward pressure for the EUR/USD currency pair. Its losses last week affected the 1.1753 support level, its lowest in three months, and followed the announcement of the monetary policy of the European Central Bank on Thursday. The continued flexibility of the euro-dollar exchange rate has divided opinion among analysts as market attention turns toward the July policy decision from the US Federal Reserve (Fed), the next test of whether the single European currency can continue to challenge the dollar's allure.
Stocksmilwaukeesun.com

China's stock market ends mixed in June

BEIJING, July 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese stocks ended mixed last month, according to data from the People's Bank of China (PBOC). At the end of June, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index closed at 3,591.2 points, dropping by 24.3 points, or 0.7 percent, compared with the figure logged at the end of the previous month, the PBOC data showed.
Economyalbuquerquenews.net

China's bond market issuances hit 4.9 trln yuan in June

BEIJING, July 24 (Xinhua) -- Bond issuances in China totaled 4.9 trillion yuan (about 757.93 billion U.S. dollars) in June, data from the central bank shows. Treasury bond issuances amounted to 476.41 billion yuan, while local government bond issuances stood at 794.87 billion yuan, according to the People's Bank of China.
Real EstatePosted by
Reuters

PBOC asks Shanghai lenders to raise mortgage loan rates

SHANGHAI, July 24 (Reuters) - China’s central bank has ordered lenders in Shanghai to raise the rate of mortgage loans for first-time homebuyers to 5% from 4.65%, media reported, as the government ramps up efforts to rein in the overheated property sector. The Shanghai branch of People’s Bank of China...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Yuan advances to 1-wk high on capital inflows, basket index highest since 2016

SHANGHAI, July 22 (Reuters) - China's yuan advanced to a one-week high against a slightly weaker dollar on Thursday, underpinned by foreign capital inflows against the backdrop of a recovery in risk appetite in global markets. The spot market opened at 6.4686 per dollar and rose to a high of 6.4653, the strongest level since July 16. By midday, it was changing hands at 6.4664, 21 pips firmer than the previous late session close. Currency traders said heavy corporate dollar selling in favour of the yuan and recent foreign fund inflows into mainland financial markets supported the Chinese yuan, as Thursday marked the fourth straight day the A-share market saw net inflows via the Stock Connect scheme. "Regarding the asset diversification, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) managed to adopt its independent monetary policy cycle on the basis of local economy development, rather than depending on the Federal Reserve's policy akin to other EM Asian currencies," said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong. "Such low correlations with (the) Fed's policy should offer diversification benefits in the portfolio management for the overall returns enhancement." Prior to market opening, the PBOC set the midpoint rate at a one-week high of 6.4651 per dollar, 184 pips or 0.28%, stronger than the previous fix of 6.4835. The strengthened official guidance rate has pushed China's trade-weighted yuan basket index, as measured by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS), to 98.77, the highest since March 15, 2016, up 4.15% so far this year, according to Reuters' calculations based on official data. Markets debated whether a strong basket index could undermine China's export competitiveness and prompt policymakers to change the country's FX policy to rein in the yuan's strength. The 98 level used to be considered as the ceiling for the CFETS index, but some traders and analysts said they were not too worried this time as exports remained resilient given China's relative success in containing the pandemic. A chief dealer at a Chinese bank said he expected the index to test 99 to 101 in the near-term. "It also depends on the dollar index's performance in the medium term," he said. "Generally speaking, a weaker dollar is conducive to a stronger yuan index, and a stronger greenback could translate to a weaker yuan index." By midday, the global dollar index fell to 92.773 from the previous close of 92.803, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4685 per dollar. The yuan market at 0401 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4651 6.4835 0.28% Spot yuan 6.4664 6.4685 0.03% Divergence from 0.02% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.96% Spot change since 2005 27.99% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.67 98.79 -0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.773 92.803 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4685 -0.03% * Offshore 6.6387 -2.61% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)
EconomyBenzinga

Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday

The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET. The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET. The Treasury is set to auction 20-year bonds at 1:00 p.m. ET.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Japan's Nikkei hits 6-month low on economic slowdown worries

TOKYO, July 20 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei share average plumbed a six-month low on Tuesday, following a broad sell-off on Wall Street as concerns grew that rising coronavirus cases globally could derail a nascent economic recovery. The Nikkei share average was down 0.41% to 27,537.96 by 0210 GMT, after hitting...

Comments / 0

Community Policy