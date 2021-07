Jul. 24—The Haryana government announced on Saturday that a statewide lockdown, which was imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), is being extended by one more week, till August 2, according to news agency ANI. The State Disaster Management Authority (HSDMA), which issued the notification announcing the extension of the lockdown, also announced modifications to relaxations announced in earlier orders. It added that some previous relaxations, too, will continue to be in force.