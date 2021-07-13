4th Annual Jared Anez Eagle Lake Race Series (Saturday, August 7 in-person or virtual on your own time)

Jared Anez was a father, husband, local agriculture business owner, school board chairman, and an active member of the Willmar community who passed away unexpectedly in March of 2017. Jared was passionate about education, family, faith, and a healthy, active lifestyle. These values are demonstrated daily by Jared's wife, Kami, and his 6 children, Sam, Savannah, Harley, Jonas, Sullivan and Lawson and we are grateful for everything they bring to the Willmar community. We are honoring Jared's legacy and the Anez Family's commitment to education and community with this race series.