ICSE Board Exams Class 10 and Class 12th Results: Ending the anticipation of lakhs of students of Class 10th and Class 12th, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) is all set to announce the result of students today. CISCE had earlier announced that it will announce the final results of the students on July 24. The education board had also specified that the results would be announced at 3 PM on the Saturday afternoon. Soon after the results have been released by the education board, students of both Class 10th and Class 12th of the ICSE board will be able to check their result on the official website – cisce.org.