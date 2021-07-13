MP unlocks further: Cinema halls to open, markets to function till 10pm from today

Jul. 24—The Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Saturday allowed further relaxation in the national Capital and said from July 26 Delhi Metro will run at full capacity and cinema halls and theatres in the city will be allowed to reopen at half of their capacity. Bars will also be allowed to reopen with 50 per cent of the seating capacity from 12 noon to 10pm. All shops will be permitted to function on all days of the week without any distinction of essential and non-essential goods and services between 10am and 8pm.