MP unlocks further: Cinema halls to open, markets to function till 10pm from today

By Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
tribuneledgernews.com
 14 days ago

Jul. 13—Madhya Pradesh will see more relaxations in the Covid-19 curbs from Tuesday. According to the latest order by the state government, the cinema halls have been allowed to operate with 50 per cent strength and restaurants with the full capacity. The curbs have been eased due to dip in the state's Covid-19 caseload, with health minister Narottam Mishra calling the situation under control on Monday.

Trafficnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Delhi Metro to run at full capacity from Monday, cinema halls to reopen with 50% audience

Jul. 24—The Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Saturday allowed further relaxation in the national Capital and said from July 26 Delhi Metro will run at full capacity and cinema halls and theatres in the city will be allowed to reopen at half of their capacity. Bars will also be allowed to reopen with 50 per cent of the seating capacity from 12 noon to 10pm. All shops will be permitted to function on all days of the week without any distinction of essential and non-essential goods and services between 10am and 8pm.
"Madhya Pradesh can become industrial hub": CM

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 24 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday stated that the state is an ideal destination to become an industrial hub. Delivering an address virtually at Horasis India event titled "Madhya Pradesh - India's Emerging Economic Tiger," the Chief Minister said, "Madhya...
JEE Main May session registration extended till 5 pm today

Jul. 13—The option to register for the JEE Main's May session exam has been extended till 5 pm today. Candidates who have not yet registered for the fourth session of the exam can apply within 5 pm at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates who had earlier applied for the JEE main May session...
One of largest producers says we face worst food shortages for 75 years

The founder and owner of one of the country's largest food producers said the industry is at "crisis point". Ranjit Singh Boparan, of the 2 Sisters Food Group, said the pingdemic was "masking" other issues, including Brexit-related shortages and Covid troubles. 2 Sisters has factories in Willand in Devon, the...
Madhya Pradesh Cine Association Seeks Tax Waiver For Cinema Halls in the State

The Central Circuit Cine Association on Wednesday demanded a complete waiver of property tax for 2021-22 and a rebate of fixed charges in electricity bills for cinema halls in Madhya Pradesh. "The Gujarat government has waived property tax of cinema halls completely and also given rebates of fixed charges in electricity bills which means they have to pay only as per the actual meter reading," the association's director O P Goyal said.
Delhi Cinema Halls Allowed to Run in 50% Capacity From July 26; Audiences Have to Wait for Hindi Releases till August 15

Delhi's cinema theatres are being allowed to open at 50 per cent capacity from Monday, July 26, but don't expect a Hindi film release till August 15. Till the Hindi films in the cans, including the much-anticipated "83" (the Ranvir Singh-starrer celebrating India's 1983 Cricket World Cup win), see the light of day, cinema goers will have to be content watching the martial arts fantasy film "Mortal Kombat".
Function-as-a-Service (FaaS) Market Size Analysis, DROT, PEST, Porter's, Region & Country Forecast Till 2026

Reports and Data has recently added a new research report titled, "Global Function-as-a-Service (FaaS) Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, & Forecast 2021-2028." The report focuses on important industry aspects, existing and latest market trends. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of overall market scenario along with market size, revenue growth, drivers, restraints, challenges, limitations and top companies included in the global Function-as-a-Service (FaaS) market.
Mobility Data Unlocks Opportunities in Emerging-Market Megacities

Governments can use public transport data to inform policymaking. Commuters benefit from real-time data on traffic or public-transport status. Yet, the biggest—and largely overlooked—use for mobile data could be for businesses themselves. Infrastructure planning firms, research organizations, and banks use cutting-edge data sources to help make cities smarter.
Functional Carbohydrates Market to Observe Strong Development by 2026

Functional carbohydrates are non-cariogenic, low glycemic, and slow digestible carbohydrates, which are used in functional food and beverages as they promotes reduction in the blood level response. These functional carbohydrates play a vital role in enhancing immune system, reducing the risk of diabetes, and supporting energy and weight management.
Why some vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19

As the Delta variant of the coronavirus surges through the U.K., almost half of the country's recent COVID-19 deaths are of people who have been vaccinated. But doctors and scientists aren't sounding the alarm about the apparently high proportion of deaths among the vaccinated population. On the contrary, they say...
"Madhya Pradesh can become industrial hub": CM

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 24 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday stated that the state is an ideal destination to become an industrial hub. Delivering an address virtually at Horasis India event titled "Madhya Pradesh - India's Emerging Economic Tiger," the Chief Minister said, "Madhya...
"Madhya Pradesh can become industrial hub": CM

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 24 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday stated that the state is an ideal destination to become an industrial hub. Delivering an address virtually at Horasis India event titled "Madhya Pradesh - India's Emerging Economic Tiger," the Chief Minister said, "Madhya...
Function-as-a-Service (FaaS) Market Size Analysis, DROT, PEST, Porter's, Region & Country Forecast Till 2026

Reports and Data has recently added a new research report titled, "Global Function-as-a-Service (FaaS) Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, & Forecast 2021-2028." The report focuses on important industry aspects, existing and latest market trends. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of overall market scenario along with market size, revenue growth, drivers, restraints, challenges, limitations and top companies included in the global Function-as-a-Service (FaaS) market.

