Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dubuque, IA

Dubuque Area Radio Road Report, July 13, 2021

By Tim Koehler
Posted by 
103.3 WJOD
103.3 WJOD
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On US 20 near North Cascade Road expect intermittent lane closures and travel restrictions through the end of September. Wisconsin Highway 81 is closed between US 61 and Ridge Avenue near Platteville. Work is expected to be completed in November. Travel will be restricted with flagging operations underway at the...

103wjod.com

Comments / 0

103.3 WJOD

103.3 WJOD

Dubuque, IA
461
Followers
1K+
Post
93K+
Views
ABOUT

103.3 WJOD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://103wjod.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Iowa Traffic
Dubuque County, IA
Traffic
City
Dubuque, IA
County
Dubuque County, IA
Dubuque, IA
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Work#Radio#Pennsylvania Avenue#Asphalt#Wisconsin Highway 81#Mcallister Road#Cluvert#Steger Road#Stoffel Road
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
Related
Dubuque, IAPosted by
103.3 WJOD

Dubuque Police: Help Identify Suspect

The Dubuque Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying a subject who allegedly committed a theft at Best Buy, 801 Wacker Drive, Dubuque. The incident occurred on June 6, 2021 at approximately 6:17 PM. If you have information, please submit it at cityofdubuque.org/ID4PD.
Dubuque, IAPosted by
103.3 WJOD

Art on the River Opening Reception, August 6 in Dubuque

The 2021-22 Art on the River opening reception will be held August 6, 2021 in Dubuque. Art on the River is the City of Dubuque’s annual temporary public art exhibit. The theme for this year’s exhibition is “Resiliency Flows,” with 11 works selected that speak to the resiliency and fortitude needed to rebuild better as communities worldwide continue to rebound from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and grow in the ongoing fight for social justice.
Dubuque, IAPosted by
103.3 WJOD

Dubuque Groups and Individuals Recieve $235,000 in State Grants

The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs recently awarded a total of $235,000 in grants to 18 different Dubuque individuals and entities as part of a statewide effort to help fuel the resurgence of Iowa’s arts, film, heritage, humanities and creative sectors as they continue to rebound from substantial financial losses from the pandemic."On March 17, 2020, all of Iowa’s museums, theaters, galleries, live music venues, and the like were ordered closed to the public due to COVID-19. Over the 12 months that followed, compared to the year prior, our local arts and culture nonprofits alone have experienced a drop in revenue of at least $3.9 million,” said Jenni Petersen-Brant, arts and cultural affairs coordinator for the City of Dubuque. “In addition to these nonprofits, our for-profit arts-based businesses, live music and entertainment venues, and independent artists and creatives experienced significant financial losses, adding to the hit that our tourism and hospitality industries took."
Dubuque, IAPosted by
103.3 WJOD

Dubuque Police: Shooting Death Saturday

DUBUQUE, Iowa – On July 17, 2021, at approximately 5:24 p.m. Dubuque Police responded to 14th Street/Central Avenue for the report of an individual suffering from a gunshot wound and located an 18-year-old male with a wound to his chest. He was transported to UnityPoint Finley Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Dubuque, IAPosted by
103.3 WJOD

Update on Saturday’s Fatal Shooting in Dubuque

Here's the official updated news release from the Dubuque Police Department. On July 17, 2021, at approximately 5:24 p.m. Dubuque Police responded to 14th Street/Central Avenue for the report of an individual suffering from a gunshot wound and located Robert W. Powell-Moore 18 years old of Dubuque, with a wound to his chest. Powell-Moore was transported to UnityPoint Finley Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Dubuque County, IAPosted by
103.3 WJOD

Tractor Ride in Dubuque County Friday- Saturday

The Pella Red Rock Threshers will be holding their 19th Annual Tractor Ride on Friday, July 16, 2021 and Saturday, July 17, 2021 in rural Dubuque County. The group requested use with temporary delayed travel restrictions for local residents and traffic of county roads as follows:. On Friday, July 16,...
Dubuque, IAPosted by
103.3 WJOD

Dubuque Police Investigating Suspicious Death

Here's the official news release from the Dubuque Police Department regarding the person found dead yesterday in the city:. On July 15, 2021, at approximately 4:46 p.m. Dubuque Police and Fire Departments responded to 2185 Clarke Drive for a medical assist and located an 80-year-old female deceased inside the residence. The name of the deceased may be released within the next several days, pending appropriate next of kin notifications.
Dubuque, IAPosted by
103.3 WJOD

Dubuque Traffic Note: Roosevelt Street Closures

There will be restricted travel on Roosevelt Street at the 2200 block and 2400 block for hydrant replacement untl 5:00 PM today. The road will remain open to traffic, but vehicles will alternate in the open lane around the construction areas while water main work and street repair is in progress.
Cedar Rapids, IAPosted by
103.3 WJOD

Report Shows Confused Response To Adventureland Accident

The picture being painted by an attorney for the Jaramillo family, and by fire department and dispatch records, is one of confusion as riders were trapped under a raft at the Raging River ride at the theme park. Lawyer Ryan Best says that he was told that staff members stood around as the Jaramillo family was trapped beneath the waters, according to the Cedar Rapids Gazette.

Comments / 0

Community Policy