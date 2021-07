Location: Zoom (link will be sent prior to the workshop) Join us for a deep dive into pronouns! It can be difficult to speak without using pronouns. After all, we have been socialized and educated to use them. Despite the everyday use of pronouns, their impact on understanding gender expression and gender identity is often underestimated. In an effort to better serve our students and each other, please join the staff of The Gender and Sexuality Campus Center for an in-depth look at pronouns. We will discuss how to ask for pronouns, how to share your own, what to do when you make a mistake, and why using “they” as a singular pronoun is not a new phenomenon! And, we will practice using they/them/theirs pronouns and other neo-pronouns.