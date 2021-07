Three Lions on a shirt and two jabs in an arm – Gareth Southgate has been widely praised after urging under-30s to get the Covid-19 vaccination amid rising concern that one in three 18-29-year-olds still have not had a first dose.The England football manager called on those in the age range to “get it done”.Speaking in a video message which also thanked the the nation for its support during Euro 2020, he said: “We know the last 18 months have been incredibly difficult for everybody. And there’s no doubt the vaccination programme is our best route out of this...