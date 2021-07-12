Cancel
Boise, ID

Michelin-starred chef’s Boise bar, restaurant and historic boutique hotel moves closer to reality

By Don Day - BoiseDev editor
boisedev.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s progress on a Downtown Boise project that we first wrote about in 2016. Construction on a project to renovate and restore the old Blues Bouquet building in Boise could start construction this fall. A restaurant, bar, and historic hotel would go up in the building at 1010 W. Main St. in Boise. The building has sat vacant for the better part of the last decade. The Blues Bouquet closed in 2010 – and a short-lived attempt at a conversion to the high-end Ice Bouquet quickly fizzled.

boisedev.com

Comments / 1

