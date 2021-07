Few days pass when Tesla CEO Elon Musk isn’t making headlines or at least tweeting about them. Between not seemingly caring if the Cybertruck flops and finally acknowledging that full self-driving isn’t all that easy, Musk doesn’t appear to care what people might think of him or, by extension, Tesla. It’s an interesting duality because he also seems to believe Tesla would “die” if he left. Would the EV maker really wither if Musk departed?