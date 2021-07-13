Richard joins First Community Bank
First Community Bank has announced the hiring of Dillon Richard as assistant vice president, commercial loan officer and credit analyst. With nearly six years of lending experience, Richard will be responsible for producing a variety of commercial loans as well as generating and managing a portfolio of business relationships. He will also play a key role in recommending new credit and extensions of credit through research and analysis of customers’ financial documents.www.thecabin.net
