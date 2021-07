Blue Jays outfielder George Springer left his feet Superman style to make an insane diving catch against in the same inning he hit a home run against the Mets on Saturday. This past offseason saw three-time All-Star George Springer in the middle of a free-agent frenzy with a number of teams looking to land the big prize. Among those interested were the Mets who eventually missed out as Springer signed with the Blue Jays, and the fans in Queens didn’t forget.