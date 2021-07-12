Cancel
Champaign, IL

Business Achievements: John Vasquez named Community Reinvestment Mortgage Banker

Pantagraph
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Vasquez named Community Reinvestment Mortgage Banker. CHAMPAIGN — Heartland Bank and Trust Company proudly announces the promotion of John Vasquez as Community Reinvestment Mortgage Banker to serve local customers. In this new role, Vasquez specializes in helping customers learn about and use down payment assistance and community grant programs to buy their first home. He has over 23 years of financial services experience and, for the last two years, has served as Retail Assistant Manager for the bank in Champaign. Vasquez serves customers in the Champaign-Urbana, Farmer City, Bloomington-Normal, and Peoria communities and is based at the bank’s 1101 West Windsor Road location in Champaign.

www.pantagraph.com

