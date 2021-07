One of the few bright spots of 2020 was when IMDb TV announced that it had picked up an official Leverage revival series. The ad-supported service officially ordered a revival season of Leverage in April of last year and we've been scouring the internet for clues about this little reunion ever since. Though COVID-19 shutdowns threw a little bit of a wrench into plans for this series, we can confirm that the season has been filmed and is on its way to Leverage fans. There are a few casting shake-ups, but most of the original crew is back and ready to steal some stuff.