Trotwood, OH

City of Trotwood seeking produce vendors for weekly Farmers’ Market

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 13 days ago
TROTWOOD — The first day of Trotwood’s Community Farmers’ Market begins tomorrow and the city is seeking produce vendors.

The market will be held on Wednesdays at 721 East Main Street from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. through Sept. 29.

The Trotwood Parks and Recreation Department says it created the Farmers’ Market to provide locally grown produce to sell directly to consumers.

Anyone who would like to participate should contact the Farmer’s Market Manager, Sharron Williams, at 937-623-5408 or sawwill@msn.com. Market applications can be found here.

