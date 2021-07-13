Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Analysis: China makes move on wider steel output cuts, but industry wary of supply shortages

By Staff
spglobal.com
 13 days ago

Since early July, China has started widening its efforts to cut steel output across the country, as it aims to keep production in 2021 below that of 2020 -- part of its overall plans to curb carbon emissions. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience.

www.spglobal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steel Mills#Iron#Hebei Province#H2#S P Global Platts#Chinese#Hrc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Hebei, CN
News Break
Economy
Country
China
Related
Energy Industrytheedgemarkets.com

Oil falls US$1 as coronavirus, slower China imports hit demand

LONDON (July 26): Oil prices fell US$1 on Monday as concerns about fuel demand caused by the spread of Covid-19 variants as well as changes to import rules in China offset expectations of tight supplies through the rest of the year. Brent crude futures for September fell 97 cents, or...
Economyhot96.com

China says EC’s carbon border tax is expanding climate issues to trade

BEIJING (Reuters) – China said on Monday that the European Commission’s plan to impose the world’s first carbon border tax is expanding climate issues into trade and is against the free international trade system. A government spokesman made the comments at a news briefing in Beijing in response to the...
Industrymining.com

Iron ore price regains ground as China steel margins recover

Iron ore prices rebounded on Monday after a five-day slump, due to a recovery in steel margins in China. According to Fastmarkets MB, benchmark 62% Fe fines imported into Northern China were changing hands for $202.74 a tonne on Monday, up 0.7% from Friday’s closing. The most-traded September iron ore...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Yuan nears 1-week low, eyes on China's Politburo, U.S. Fed

SHANGHAI, July 26 (Reuters) - China's yuan touched a near one-week low against the dollar on Monday, as investors cautiously awaited the outcome of key political and economic meetings in Beijing and abroad later this week. The Politburo, the top decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party, usually meets during the final week of each month, and investors will be watching for any news of the outcome as it should yield some insight on the state of the economy and policy direction going into the second half of the year. In the United States, the Federal Reserve policy-making committee will wrap up two-day meeting on July 28, with traders looking for clues on the timing of tapering the monetary stimulus. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4763 per dollar, 113 pips or 0.17% weaker than the previous fix of 6.4650. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4800 per dollar and eased to a low of 6.4858, the weakest level since July 20. By midday, it was changing hands at 6.4841, 34 pips softer than the previous late session close. A trader at a Chinese bank said the overall sentiment in China's financial markets were weakened by new cases of coronavirus rising to their highest since late January. Equity markets slumped on worries that the government's response could be heavy-handed, and dampen economic activity. Despite recent "easing measures, such as the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) cut, we believe China's economy, and specifically its financial system, will face significant risks in coming months due to the unprecedented tightening measures applied to the property sector," Lu Ting, chief China economist at Nomura, said in a note. Traders said the market barely reacted to latest evidence of the dismal state of Sino-U.S. relations, as a high-ranking Chinese diplomat said some people in the United States viewed China as an "imaginary enemy". By midday, the global dollar index fell to 92.852 from the previous close of 92.896, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4856 per dollar. The yuan market at 0405 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4763 6.465 -0.17% Spot yuan 6.4841 6.4807 -0.05% Divergence from 0.12% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.68% Spot change since 2005 27.64% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.5 98.53 0.0 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.852 92.896 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4856 -0.02% * Offshore 6.6583 -2.73% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Asia light ends: Key market indicators for July 26-30

The direction of Asia's light ends markets was mixed in mid-morning trade July 26, with gasoline driven up by a stronger US RBOB-Brent crack; though this may be balanced by ample Chinese exports in August. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. LPG was poised...
Trafficdtnpf.com

Oil Futures Dip as Typhoon Snarls Southeast Asia Activity, Travel

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Oil futures nearest delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude traded on the Intercontinental Exchange slid in early trade Monday after heavy flooding and typhoons in China prompted concerns over short-term demand weakness in the world's largest oil importing country, and as a rapidly spreading Delta variant of coronavirus led to renewed travel and mobility restrictions across several Asia-Pacific countries.
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Crude oil futures edge lower as pandemic concerns continue to weigh

0300 GMT: Crude oil futures were lower during mid-morning trade in Asia July 26 as concerns over the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus continued to weigh on the market's upward potential. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. At 11 am Singapore...
Industryspglobal.com

Turkey's H1 steel output on track for historical high in 2021

Turkey, Europe's second-largest steel producer, increased its crude steel output by 17.9% on year in June 2021 to 3.4 million mt. This output figure was also higher than 3.2 million mt produced in May. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. According to the latest...
Businesswincountry.com

Global growth to stay strong but virus the top risk, say economists

BENGALURU (Reuters) – Global economic growth prospects are holding strong for this year and next, despite a significant majority of economists in Reuters polls warning new variants of the coronavirus pose the biggest risk to that outlook. A global survey of nearly 500 economists taken this month also concluded recent...
Energy Industryfxempire.com

Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Lack of Clarity on Supply/Demand Issues Producing Two-Sided Trade

U.S. West Texas Intermediate and international-benchmark Brent crude oil futures are trading lower at the mid-session but well off their lows following an early session plunge. Sellers dominated the trade throughout the session as the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant stoked fears about fuel demand, but losses were limited by forecasts that crude supply will be tight the rest of the year.
Marketsgetmarketreport.com

Global Amino Acids Premix Market 2021 Supply Chain Analysis, Structure, Industry Inspection, and Forecast 2026

The recently published report titled Global Amino Acids Premix Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026 is inclusive of an in-depth evaluation of this industry, and a commendable brief of its segmentation. The report, in a nutshell, incorporates a basic overview of the market with respect to its current status and the market size, with regards to its volume and revenue. The report includes a global Amino Acids Premix market overview, detailed literature on products, services, and overall industry scenario by 2026. The key categories covered in the market segmentation are region, applications, and key players.
Public Healthfinchannel.com

How Has Covid Affected Global Trade?

The FINANCIAL — Covid-19 (Covid) caused a significant decline in global trade in 2020, particularly in services trade. Also, imbalances in regional trade contributed to a significant rise in shipping costs. The Covid pandemic has caused significant disruption to global trade. In 2020, global trade fell by 8.9%, the steepest...
Worldalbuquerquenews.net

Xinhua world economic news summary at 0930 GMT, July 25

BRUSSELS -- Any policy tools introduced and adopted by the European Union (EU) institutions shall "ensure legal certainty for the business community, and openness and fairness in the market," the China Chamber of Commerce to the EU (CCCEU) has said. "They should avoid having a discriminatory impact on foreign companies,...
EnvironmentPosted by
pymnts

Delta Variant, Natural Disasters Strain Global Supply Chains

Supply chains connecting the world’s economies are at or near the breaking point due to the COVID-19 surge, natural disasters in Asia and Europe and a potent cyberattack in South Africa, Reuters reported. Experts said the combined effect of the forces is significant disruption of the flow of consumer goods...

Comments / 0

Community Policy