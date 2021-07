The Dodgers, who lost Dustin May to season-ending elbow surgery, Clayton Kershaw to left forearm tightness and Trevor Bauer to a Major League Baseball-imposed administrative leave in the wake of a sexual assault investigation into the right-hander, are in dire need of starting pitching. With nine teams clearly out of playoff contention coming out of the All-Star break, there should be no shortage of "sellers" before the July 30 trade deadline.