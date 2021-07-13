July is National Watermelon Month

The National Blueberry Festival in South Haven will be an in-person event this year thanks to the state eliminating COVID-19 restrictions. The festival was mostly held online last year. That said, some events are still off this year as the restrictions were still in place during planning. Committee president Amy Andrus tells the “South Haven Tribune” they’ve been taking the return “one step at a time” and were prepared to do it virtually again if needed. Andrus says they will hold as many events as possible, but the free evening outdoor concerts won’t be back until next year because they didn’t have enough time to book quality artists. The National Blueberry Festival will be held August 12-15.