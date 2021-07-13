July is National Watermelon Month

Greenbrier Farms was recently announced as the Greater Pickens Chamber of Commerce July Member of the Month. Greenbrier is a second-generation family-owned-and-operated farm spanning 330 acres in Easley. As one of the prominent working farms in Easley, Greenbrier Farms is best known for its commitment to sustainable growing practices for grass-fed and finished beef, pasture-raised pork and seasonal produce. The farm’s onsite event barn hosts a variety of events, including weddings, corporate events, private events and Greenbrier signature events such as their annual plant sale and weekly pizza nights. They bring the farm full circle to any occasion, offering farm-to-table catering and a full-service event staff. For more information about the farm, visit greenbrierfarms.com or follow on Instagram and Facebook. Pictured are chamber representatives Lisa Turnick, Anna Chastain, Debbie Gravely, Liza Holder and Bryan Owens, along with Greenbrier owner Amy Bishop.
