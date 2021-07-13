Cancel
Deshler, OH

Council learns about Deshler Community Foundation

By AARON E. AUZINS NWS Staff Writer
Northwest Signal
 14 days ago

DESHLER — Village council Monday heard from Joan Meyer to learn more about the Deshler Community Foundation. Meyer said the Deshler Community Foundation was formed as a non-profit organization in February 2020 through an anonymous donation. Meyer said she is looking to raise local awareness of the organization, as it works to restore buildings similar to specification buildings built or renovated for potential businesses.

