Council learns about Deshler Community Foundation
DESHLER — Village council Monday heard from Joan Meyer to learn more about the Deshler Community Foundation. Meyer said the Deshler Community Foundation was formed as a non-profit organization in February 2020 through an anonymous donation. Meyer said she is looking to raise local awareness of the organization, as it works to restore buildings similar to specification buildings built or renovated for potential businesses.www.northwestsignal.net
