Murder suspects' court date moved to July 27
PERU — The next court appearance for the two suspects accused in the murder of a Lyon Mountain woman has been moved to July 27. Clinton County District Attorney Andrew Wylie, who will prosecute the homicide of 46-year-old Crisie L. Luebbers, explained that preliminary felony hearings for both Craig A. Foster, 37, of Keeseville and Nicole M. Cayea, 42, of Schuyler Falls had been scheduled for Monday morning in Peru Town Court.www.pressrepublican.com
