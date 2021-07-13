Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lancaster, PA

Conley T. Myers

By Staff Writer
Lancaster Online
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust like the graceful faries she described so often to her young granddaughter, Conley T. Myers, 82, of Port Charlotte, Florida passed gracefully and peacefully from this world at Tidewell Hospice House (Englewood, Florida) in the early hours of July 9th, 2021 due to complications from Parkinson's disease. Conley grew up in Jersey Shore, Pennsylvania, where she attended St. John's Lutheran Church and graduated from Jersey Shore High School as part of the class of 1957. She then graduated from Lock Haven University in 1960 with majors in English and Social Studies. Her love of literature remained constant throughout the rest of her life.

lancasteronline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Williamsburg, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Jersey Shore, PA
City
Port Charlotte, FL
Florida State
Florida Obituaries
Lancaster, PA
Obituaries
City
Williamsburg, FL
State
Florida State
City
Englewood, FL
State
Virginia State
City
Ernest, PA
City
Lancaster, PA
Jersey Shore, PA
Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Taylor
Person
James Taylor
Person
Julia Campbell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospice#Lutheran Church#Jersey Shore High School#Lock Haven University#English#Social Studies#Bucknell University#Memorial Services#The Assistance Fund
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
IndustryFOXBusiness

American Airlines warns of jet fuel shortages nationwide

American Airlines is reportedly warning of jet fuel shortages nationwide and asking their pilots to conserve fuel when possible. In an internal memo, the airline advised that jet fuel shortages that have been impacting western states "are now being reported at American [Airlines] stations across the country," and that "delivery delays are expected to continue through mid-August," The Dallas Morning News reported.
Utah StatePosted by
The Associated Press

At least 7 killed in 20-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm

KANOSH, Utah (AP) — At least seven people were killed in a 20-vehicle pileup during a sandstorm Sunday afternoon, Utah Highway Patrol said. The crashes happened on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh, according to a news release. Several people were reportedly taken to hospitals in critical condition. Ground and air ambulances were used to transport crash victims.
TennisPosted by
Fox News

Naomi Osaka: High pressure of Olympics 'a bit much'

Naomi Osaka was upset in the third round of the Tokyo Olympics, losing to Marketa Vondrousova, of the Czech Republic, in straight sets on Tuesday. The second-ranked Japanese tennis star lost 6-1, 6-4 to the former French Open finalist. She said after the match she was starting to feel some of the pressure as being one of the faces for the Games. Osaka lit the Olympic cauldron and is one of the highest-paid female athletes in the world.

Comments / 0

Community Policy