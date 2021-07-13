Just like the graceful faries she described so often to her young granddaughter, Conley T. Myers, 82, of Port Charlotte, Florida passed gracefully and peacefully from this world at Tidewell Hospice House (Englewood, Florida) in the early hours of July 9th, 2021 due to complications from Parkinson's disease. Conley grew up in Jersey Shore, Pennsylvania, where she attended St. John's Lutheran Church and graduated from Jersey Shore High School as part of the class of 1957. She then graduated from Lock Haven University in 1960 with majors in English and Social Studies. Her love of literature remained constant throughout the rest of her life.