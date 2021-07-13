Annette Lynn Bonawitz
Annette Lynn Bonawitz, 60, of Ephrata, PA, passed away at home on Friday, July 9, 2021. Lynn was the loving wife of John E. Bonawitz with whom she shared 41 years of marriage. She is also survived by her daughter, Kallista A. Bonawitz of Concord, MA, companion of Elizabeth R. Bonawitz, Scott Meek, and Sara Hillenmeyer; son, Michael W. Bonawitz, companion of Katelynn Cline, of Havertown, PA; three grandchildren: Wesley and Lillian Bonawitz-Meek, and Emery Bonawitz; sister, Stacey, wife of Dan Wiker; three brothers: David Foltz, Jr., husband of Laurie Foltz, Al Wolf, husband of Lisa Wolf, and Brian Wolf, husband of Michele Wolf; sister-in-law Elizabeth A. Bonawitz and partner Debra Moreland; and several nieces and nephews.lancasteronline.com
