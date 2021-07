Lee Sue Ann, Economist at UOB Group, reviews the latest ECB event. “What was supposed to be a non-event July monetary policy meeting at the European Central Bank (ECB), turned into a key focus point of the week following the release of its strategic review, where the Governing Council agreed a symmetric inflation target of two per cent over the medium term. As expected, the ECB, on Thursday (22 July), revised its forward guidance on rates, taking a more dovish stance.”