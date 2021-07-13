Update on the latest sports

Cancel
UNDATED (AP) — Fans and players who will be at Coors Field for the MLB's All-Star Game are both looking forward to the Greatest Sho on Earth. Shohei Ohtani is the top star of baseball's midsummer classic, the center of attention for players and fans like no one before. Fans cheered when he was introduced at a news conference located outdoors, across the street from Coors Field due to the pandemic.

