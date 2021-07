After reading and evaluating more than 60 applications from very worthy students in El Dorado County, the Assistance League Sierra Foothills Scholarship Committee chose Logan Barth, Sara Ambrose and Brianna Reynolds to receive this year’s Community Service and Advantage scholarships. Both Logan and Sara were able to attend the organization’s first in-person meeting in more than a year held June 30, giving members the opportunity to meet them and hear their inspiring stories. Although Brianna was unable to attend the meeting, the members also learned about her excellent achievements.