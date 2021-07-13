Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

The Heat is On: Hot Tips for Successful Hot Weather Concreting

By Richard Hubbard III, LSSGB
Posted by 
ForConstructionPros.com
ForConstructionPros.com
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As a contractor, you’re likely used to ordering, placing, and curing concrete in hot weather. If precautions are not taken, this ambient environment can have an adverse effect on water demand, slump loss, and the time of setting of the concrete. Do you know what to do to ensure that the concrete develops the right strength and durability? The proper selection and use of concrete admixtures can be one of the most effective ways you can protect concrete quality. Follow these tips for a successful project in hot weather.

www.forconstructionpros.com

Comments / 0

ForConstructionPros.com

ForConstructionPros.com

Fort Atkinson, WI
62
Followers
619
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

We reach contractors in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving and rental looking to gain industry knowledge in their field and make business planning decisions. We provide contractors with fresh, relevant content delivered through industry-leading digital properties, magazines, newsletters, email campaigns, videos, webinars, podcasts, whitepapers, social media sites and more.

 https://www.forconstructionpros.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass Concrete#Decorative Concrete#Portland Cement#Aci#Ft2 H
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
ConstructionPosted by
Concrete Contractor

Hot Weather & The Mass Concrete Pour

Summer can be the busiest time for the construction industry. Not only do the summer months provide the chance to get a lot done, but it also helps you avoid the challenges that come with cold weather concreting, like the freezing of concrete at early stages. However, hot weather concreting places several risks to the strength and durability of your mass concrete pour if adequate measures and calculated precautions are not taken to cool your concrete during the curing process. High ambient temperature, high concrete temperature, low relative humidity, and high wind speed—all of these are factors that could affect the quality of freshly mixed or hardened concrete which according to ACI 305.R10, could accelerate “the rate of moisture loss and rate of cement hydration, or otherwise [cause] detrimental results”.
ConstructionForConstructionPros.com

Hot Weather & The Mass Concrete Pour

Summer can be the busiest time for the construction industry. Not only do the summer months provide the chance to get a lot done, but it also helps you avoid the challenges that come with cold weather concreting, like the freezing of concrete at early stages. However, hot weather concreting places several risks to the strength and durability of your mass concrete pour if adequate measures and calculated precautions are not taken to cool your concrete during the curing process. High ambient temperature, high concrete temperature, low relative humidity, and high wind speed—all of these are factors that could affect the quality of freshly mixed or hardened concrete which according to ACI 305.R10, could accelerate “the rate of moisture loss and rate of cement hydration, or otherwise [cause] detrimental results”.
Environmentlakeexpo.com

Hot, Hot, Hot! Heat Index Expected To Peak 110F At Lake Of The Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — A heat wave is bearing down on the Lake of the Ozarks with a heat index climbing up to 110 degrees later in the week. According to the National Weather Service, temperatures are expected to reach the 90's starting Tuesday and staying in the 90's for the rest of the week. The heat index stays in the 100's for the rest of the week as well, with Thursday climbing to 110 at the highest. Night forecast is in the mid-70's.
Environmentcbslocal.com

Weather Blog: Hot & Dry

Welcome to the last few days of July, and the start of a new month on Sunday. And very much like this month has been, hot and dry, such will be the cast this week and into the weekend. We have averaged right at 80° as an average daily temperature so far, and with the next few days in the lower 90’s, and even behind a cold front passing by on Thursday with high temps still in the upper 80’s, the hot July will continue.
hiawathaworldonline.com

Take precautions during hot weather

I would like to notify the public that hotter temperatures are coming our way, PLEASE make sure to check and double check your vehicle every time!. A child is more susceptible to heat than an adult, just because we do not feel the effects of the heat, it doesn't mean our children aren't suffering.
Environmentsiouxlandproud.com

Hot weather in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, IA (KCAU)- Thanks to a ridge in the atmosphere, we’ll see southern airflow continue which allows for even warmer weather than the mid 90’s we saw last week. Temperatures are forecasted to be in the upper 90’s with some places reaching over 100°, this will then allow for temperatures to feel from 100° to 105° on Tuesday and from 105° to 110° on Wednesday once humidity is factored in with the high temperatures.
EnvironmentKSLA

Heat Advisory until 7pm. More hot weather for the work week

(KSLA) - Happy Monday ArkLaTex. Heat Advisory continues until 7pm this evening so make sure to exercise caution if you have to be outside for work or play this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will reach the mid and upper 90s for highs today with partly cloudy skies. Any chance for...
Stearns County, MNPosted by
WJON

Storms Possible, Hot Weather Continues

UNDATED -- Scattered severe storms are possible Monday evening and during the early overnight hours, mainly for central Minnesota into Northwest Wisconsin. The main threats are large hail and damaging winds, though an isolated tornado is possible in northwest Wisconsin. There is a chance for a few severe storms again...
Environmentwearegreenbay.com

Hot and muggy weather before thunderstorms

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Another round of heat…. and humidity! Monday will be mostly sunny with a couple fair weather afternoon clouds. High bump into the upper 80s and lower 90 and by that point the air will be thick and muggy. Tonight will...
Victoria, TXcrossroadstoday.com

Hot and humid weather conditions continue

VICTORIA, Texas – This evening we are looking at a mostly clear, warm and humid night. Lows headed for the mid 70s. On Tuesday not much change expected. An isolated shower along the coast is possible but chances are very low. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s. Heat Index values over 104° for most of the week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy