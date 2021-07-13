Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

MMA Fighter Found Dead In Jail Cell In Apparent Suicide Amid Child Pornography Charges

By Mary Adeline Dela Cruz
Posted by 
Latin Times
Latin Times
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Parkersburg mixed martial arts fighter reportedly took his own life in his jail cell on Saturday, just a day after agreeing to enter a guilty plea to child porn charges, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office bared. Travis “The Iron Man” Jon Fulton, 44, of Parkersburg and formerly of Cedar...

www.latintimes.com

Comments / 0

Latin Times

Latin Times

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Latin Times is an online publication that strives to serve the needs of the ever growing and changing Latin audience. Our focus is based on the passion points that move the bilingual Latinos in the US: Immigration news, Soccer, Entertainment, Music, Movies, Culture, Food, Lifestyle, as well as the stories that are currently happening in our country of origin. The mission of Latin Times is to empower Latinos with quality journalism, credibility and opinions from experts in each field. We want to become the only destination por ti y para ti.

 https://www.latintimes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Rape#Child Pornography#Cedar Rapids#Combat#The Gazette#Mercy Medical Center#The U S Marshals Service#The U S District Court#Ufc#Yahoo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mixed Martial Arts
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Sports
Related
Posey County, IN104.1 WIKY

Man Sentenced for Drug Trafficking In Jail

A Posey County man is sentenced to a total of five years in prison after pleading guilty to drug trafficking with an inmate plus a probation violation. Bryan Brakie of Mt. Vernon admitted to communicating with another person from the Posey County Jail last year, trying to get Suboxone delivered to him at the jail.
Tulsa, OKScrubs Magazine

12-Year-Old Arrives at Hospital Nine Months Pregnant and the Authorities Have Questions

Providers were shocked to see such a young girl come into the hospital with a baby on the way. Authorities say Juan Miranda-Jara, 24, walked into Hillcrest Hospital in Tulsa, OK on July 14th with the young pregnant girl. The doctors called the police and told them they had a potential rape on their hands. Miranda-Jara was then arrested and charged with first-degee rape of a minor. However, the man’s relationship to the girl remains unknown.
Cumberland County, NCFayetteville Observer

Man found dead in Cumberland County jail cell

A Cumberland County inmate was pronounced dead Monday after being found unresponsive in his cell, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office. Jeffrey Williams, 53, of Raeford, was arrested Sunday on a charge of failing to appear in Hoke County court on a charge there, the release said.
KEYC

Two people dead following apparent murder-suicide

FARIBAULT, Minn. (KEYC) - Two people are dead following what appears to be a murder-suicide in Faribault Monday night. According to the Faribault Police Department, officers responded to a domestic violence call around 8:00 p.m. on the 700 block of 3rd St. Northwest. Officers performed unsuccessful life-saving efforts on 32-year-old...
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Husband who was sentenced last month to 30 years for beating his wife to death during an Alaska cruise in 2017, is found dead in his jail cell

A Utah man who was sentenced to 30 years in prison last month in beating his wife to death on an Alaska cruise has died in prison. Kenneth Manzanares, 43, who was convicted of murder in the 2017 killing of his wife Kristy, was found unresponsive in his cell in Juneau, Alaska Wednesday morning, according to the Alaska Department of Corrections.
Posted by
CBS Sacramento

Modesto Hells Angels Vice President Pleads Guilty To Drug Trafficking Charges

MODESTO (CBS13) — The vice president of the Modesto Hells Angels Motorcycle Club pleaded guilty this week to drug trafficking charges, the U.S. Department of Justice announced. Michael Shafer, 33, of Modesto, pleaded guilty Friday to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin and marijuana, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert. The DOJ said Shafer was the vice president for the club in 2019 and investigators were able to obtain a court-authorized wiretap for his phone after a years-long investigation into Hells Angels. Several calls and messages were evidence Shafer was conspiring to distribute the drugs. In April 2019, Shafer conspired with a Pleasant Valley State Prison inmate—who was also a former Hells Angels member—to smuggle heroin into the prison, the DOJ said. Shafer is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 22 and faces up to 40 years in prison and a $5 million fine.
Posted by
Union-Recorder

Milledgeville woman found dead in county jail cell

Agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are probing the death of an inmate at the Baldwin County Jail, local and state authorities say. The body of 61-year-old Tracey McCook, of Milledgeville, was discovered in her jail cell on Sunday night, according to Mary Chandler, special agent in-charge of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Region 6 Office in Milledgeville.
northwestmoinfo.com

Nebraska Man Sentenced to Prison for Nodaway County Jail Fire

Ethan Mark Bentley, photo by Nodaway County Sheriff's Department. A man has received a 10-year prison sentence for setting the fire that forced the evacuation of the Nodaway County jail in January. 29 year old Ethan Mark Bently of Stella, Nebraska pleaded guilty to first-degree arson for setting a fire...
impact601.com

Apparent suicide under investigation at Jasper County Jail

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation [MBI] is currently investigating an alleged inmate suicide attempt at the Jasper County Jail that a day later eventually resulted in the death of the inmate. According to Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson, he turned over the investigation to MBI after reviewing video surveillance of...
Weston, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Feds Search Home In Weston

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Federal Bureau of Investigation agents are conducting an investigation at a home in Weston. Chopper 4 images showed agents walking around the home in the 3100 block of Islewood Avenue. They were seen in and around the garage. Authorities say a search warrant was obtained to search the home. Feds tell CBS4, “The affidavit in support of the search warrant has been sealed by the court… There is no threat to public safety.” It is unclear what the agents were looking for or if they had made any arrests.
Midland County, MIabc12.com

Police: Coleman woman dies after electrocution at home

MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a 66-year-old woman died after she was electrocuted on her property near Coleman. A family member found the body of Katherine Stahlbush at her residence in Midland County’s Geneva Township on Friday, according to the Midland County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say she was...
Genesee County, MIabc12.com

Genesee County police uncover possible countywide auto theft ring

DAVISON, Mich. (WJRT) - (7/26/2021) - Police in Genesee County uncovered a suspected car theft ring that spans multiple Michigan counties and possibly other states. Two Flint men are in custody -- a 20-year-old and a 19-year-old. Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said the case involves another example of crime trending younger in Mid-Michigan.

Comments / 0

Community Policy