Princess Eugenie forced to cancel son August’s christening due to COVID scare

DesignerzCentral
 13 days ago
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have been forced to postpone their son August’s christening. The five-month-old tot was due to be christened at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor on Saturday, but the ceremony was called off as one of the guests was instructed to self-isolate. The Queen...

Designerz Central single information point strives to deliver 24-7 news and information from all over the world. Our online magazine covers the latest fashion, gossips, TV, entertainment, spoilers, life hacks, styling, fitness tips, and everything readers might need to keep themselves updated from happening in any part of the world.

