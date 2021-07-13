Cancel
Charleston, WV

West Virginia State Police to test for next Cadet class

By ANNA MOORE
wchstv.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia State Police will soon begin testing for its next Cadet class. Anyone interested in a career with state police is encouraged to apply online at wvsp.gov. Applicants must be at least 21 years old and no more than 39 years old prior to enlistment, according to a news release from state police. Applicants also should have a high school diploma or GED and a valid driver's license for two years prior to applying.

Comments / 0

