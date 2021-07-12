Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sierra Vista, AZ

Clifford Thomas Brown, 63

myheraldreview.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIERRA VISTA — Clifford Thomas Brown, 63, drew his last breath and passed away on July 7, 2021 after a courageous battle against cancer. Cliff was born on January 22, 1958 in Port Clinton, Ohio as the first son of Clifford Bertrand Brown and Sandra Jean Brown. As an Army brat, he experienced life in Japan, Germany, New Jersey, California, Okinawa and attended Kubasaki High School until Dad got stationed at Ft. Huachuca in 1975 and he graduated from Buena High School, class of 1976. Cliff then joined the Navy and served six years with duty stations in Guam and San Diego, serving on the USS Sperry WWII submarine tender. After completing his service, he came back to Arizona and enjoyed living in Tucson, Bisbee and Sierra Vista. Tip (nicknamed because his name in Kanji looks like Tip) was a gentle soul with strong beliefs and was always willing to lend a helping hand. His big laugh would fill the room as he would share his stories. He loved his role in the Society for Creative Anachronism as an archer and with his service, and enjoyed spending time with his family and being Uncle Tip to his four nephews Matt (Stephanie), Derek (Mallory), Collin (Sam) and Danny and seven great nephews and nieces Branden, Corbin and Maddux and Evie, Kieran, Trisha and Miri.

www.myheraldreview.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
California State
Sierra Vista, AZ
Obituaries
City
Sierra Vista, AZ
Arizona State
Arizona Obituaries
City
Tucson, AZ
State
Ohio State
State
Arizona State
City
Bisbee, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Wilson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thomas Brown#Southern Arizona#Kubasaki High School#Buena High School#Navy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Obituaries
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
News Break
Army
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Carl Levin, longtime Democratic US senator, dies

(CNN) — Carl Levin, a former US senator from Michigan who advanced Democratic priorities throughout his 36-year tenure in Congress, has died, the Levin Center at Wayne State University Law School said late Thursday in a statement. "Whether he was chairing a hearing on critical national security issues or working...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Israel rolls out coronavirus booster shots to people over 60

Israel on Friday began providing coronavirus booster shots to people over 60 who have already received two doses of a vaccine, according to the Associated Press. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced the news Thursday, making Israel the first country to offer a third dose of a Western vaccine to citizens on a large scale, the AP noted.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden tells federal workers: Get vaccinated or submit to testing

President Biden on Thursday is directing all federal employees and onsite contractors to show that they are vaccinated or otherwise submit to regular coronavirus testing, a major step that will likely cause other private sector businesses to follow suit. Biden is also instructing his administration to apply similar standards to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy