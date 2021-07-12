SIERRA VISTA — Clifford Thomas Brown, 63, drew his last breath and passed away on July 7, 2021 after a courageous battle against cancer. Cliff was born on January 22, 1958 in Port Clinton, Ohio as the first son of Clifford Bertrand Brown and Sandra Jean Brown. As an Army brat, he experienced life in Japan, Germany, New Jersey, California, Okinawa and attended Kubasaki High School until Dad got stationed at Ft. Huachuca in 1975 and he graduated from Buena High School, class of 1976. Cliff then joined the Navy and served six years with duty stations in Guam and San Diego, serving on the USS Sperry WWII submarine tender. After completing his service, he came back to Arizona and enjoyed living in Tucson, Bisbee and Sierra Vista. Tip (nicknamed because his name in Kanji looks like Tip) was a gentle soul with strong beliefs and was always willing to lend a helping hand. His big laugh would fill the room as he would share his stories. He loved his role in the Society for Creative Anachronism as an archer and with his service, and enjoyed spending time with his family and being Uncle Tip to his four nephews Matt (Stephanie), Derek (Mallory), Collin (Sam) and Danny and seven great nephews and nieces Branden, Corbin and Maddux and Evie, Kieran, Trisha and Miri.