Lincoln, IL

Land of Lincoln Honor Flight cancels D.C. trips

By Olivia Jacobs
Pantagraph
 17 days ago

SPRINGFIELD — The Land of Lincoln Honor Flight on Monday announced that all remaining 2021 flights from Springfield have been cancelled. "This decision was made after an exhaustive review and analysis of all of the factors involved in our ability to take a flight this year. Based on the current protocols and restrictions, we believe that we will not be able to provide our veterans the full flight experience in a safe, healthy and comfortable manner," said Joan Bortolon, the group's president.

www.pantagraph.com

