It’s not every day that somebody publishes a new Torah commentary. It is even more rare when such a work comes from a self-described non-Orthodox Jew who nevertheless believes that the Torah comes from God. Add to the mix that the author, Dennis Prager, has his own radio talk show that sparks controversy and that this commentary is being read by many non-Jews… It all adds up to this being an important work. Some have already studied Prager’s Genesis and Exodus, but you don’t need that background to join us for Deuteronomy. Prager’s “Rational Bible: Deuteronomy” will be released by the publisher in September. Rabbi Schiff will be teaching it just three weeks after it comes out. Join him this fall for a journey through Deuteronomy.