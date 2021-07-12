Donovan Woods shares new single, “Being Together”
Toronto-based artist, Donovan Woods has shared his new single, “Being Together”. “Being Together”, his latest single, further defies expectations of what a Donovan Woods song sounds like. Initially acoustic, it unfurls with snatches of distorted instruments that are both dizzying and luminous. Co-written with Steve Robson (Carrie Underwood, Miley Cyrus, Maisie Peter) and produced by Robyn Dell’Unto (Lu Kala, Rose Cousins), the single arrives today complete with a video from German illustrator Philipp Frohnapfel.canadianbeats.ca
