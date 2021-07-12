Donovan Woods shares new single, “Being Together”

Asheville, NC band Wednesday are releasing a new album, Twin Plagues, on August 13 via Orindal Records. They've already shared a few singles, including "Handsome Man," "Codys Only," and "One More Last One;" now they've unveiled the fourth, "How Can You Live If You Can't Love How Can You If You Do," which you can watch the video for below. It's a melancholy track with a little pedal steel twang, and band leader Karly Hartzman described it to Under the Radar as "A Big Star-esque love song concocted around a James Baldwin quote from Another Country. One of the only books I’ve read twice."