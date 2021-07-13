Via Ferrata Royal Gorge

It was 30 degrees in Idaho Springs, Colorado, in mid-April, and I was perched on a cliff edge in the Front Range of the Rocky Mountains, doing my best to keep moving forward despite having lost most of the feeling in my fingers. I was scrambling along the Mount Evans Via Ferrata, a set of metal cables and rungs permanently installed near the base of one of the state's most majestic 14ers. It's probably a good thing my phone was pinned to my body by a well-worn climbing harness. If I'd tried for a selfie hanging over the void, it probably would have wound up on the craggy rocks below.