KINLEY releases newest single and NuWelcom theme song “We All Take Turns To Grow”

canadianbeats.ca
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKINLEY is an award-winning songwriter, educator, and multi-instrumentalist from Charlottetown, PEI who has just released her newest single “We All Take Turns To Grow”. This release will be the new theme song for the NuWelcom app’s video series, NuToc. NuWelcom is an app that sends notifications from government sources in PEI to your smartphone in 12 different languages. NuToc– Talks About Organizations in your Community– highlights leaders from organizations all across PEI.

canadianbeats.ca

#Art#Theme Song#Alberta#Nutoc#Community#Bipoc#Hopyard#Bahamian#Chinese#Canadian
