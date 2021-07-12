KINLEY releases newest single and NuWelcom theme song “We All Take Turns To Grow”

In primary school we spent the whole time screaming out the lyrics to all our fave Busted songs. But I have some news for you: They’re all FILTHY. What I Go To School for is about trying to shag their teacher, and Air Hostess is about, well, trying to shag an air hostess. Busted were the rockier, slightly cooler version of McFly – of course you loved them, were first in line to buy their CDs, and had at least one poster of them on your wall.