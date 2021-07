Even though your heavy-duty mower blades might seem fairly indestructible, they take more of a beating than you probably think, and can easily become dented and bent from running over rocks, roots, and wood chips. These worn-out blades not only increase the time needed to effectively cut your lawn, but they can also place unnecessary stress on your mower's engine. Plus, they can affect the appearance of the lawn itself, and result in discolored, ragged-looking grass. It's recommend that you replace your blades once a year to make sure your mower is working as efficiently as possible.