Calhoun County leaders are hoping you will take some time to not just respond to a survey about the need for expanded broadband internet service in the county. They’d like you to play an active role in pursuing what they believe is an absolute need to address what began as an equity issue. There are some who believe people who can’t afford broadband coverage, or who live in areas where it is not readily available, are being cheated out of something they deserve to have. And the government needs to take action to rectify the imbalance.