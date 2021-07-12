Cancel
Bisbee, AZ

Sharon Faskas, 80

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBISBEE — Sharon Faskas was born in Douthat, Oklahoma to James and Cora Jane Melton on October 27, 1940. Sharon was their last child following her sisters Betty and Patricia and was dubbed Babe and that nickname stuck for all her life. While still in High school she met and married Jimmy Baker, they were blessed with three children, Donald, Greg, and Bruce. After a number of years the couple called it quits, and Sharon began her new adventures as a Real Estate Saleswomen and office Manager for Bisbee Realty Inc. She held this for a few years, then she reunited with second husband Paul Faskas, so it was natural that she loaded up her and her boys and they all relocated to Riverside County, California. After the boys were about grown, Paul was killed in an airplane crash and Sharon stayed for all her boys to finish school and start their lives, returned to Bisbee to again start her long list of adventures and achievements.

