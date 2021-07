Most of the golf world has not expressed very much excitement about the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, which are fully underway this weekend. “I don’t know if there’s much to look forward to,” Rory McIlroy recently said about the Olympics, via Brendan Porath of Golf Digest. “It’s obviously going to be a very different environment. Looking forward to getting another week’s golf in and trying to get my game in shape. As I said, there’s not much else to do there.